DAOventures Trading Down 10.2% This Week (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, DAOventures has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0706 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $649,909.14 and approximately $10,819.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007376 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00012953 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003729 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003654 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00034627 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DVDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.