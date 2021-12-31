NEXT.coin Achieves Market Cap of $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,444.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.41 or 0.00928880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.57 or 0.00261747 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015915 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000915 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00011479 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00021750 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001670 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

