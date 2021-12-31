Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,411 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $179,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,930.27, for a total value of $7,319,814.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,173 shares of company stock valued at $447,749,927 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,920.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,923.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2,797.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

