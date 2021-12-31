Connectome Market Cap Achieves $184,438.85 (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last week, Connectome has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Connectome has a market cap of $184,438.85 and approximately $1.32 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Connectome Coin Profile

CNTM is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

