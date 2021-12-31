Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 662,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,854,000. Meta Platforms comprises 2.7% of Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in Meta Platforms by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 34,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 80,034 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB stock opened at $343.18 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.78.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total value of $25,662,827.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 953,783 shares of company stock valued at $315,874,761. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

