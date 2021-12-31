Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Acquires New Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 397,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,473,000. Linde comprises 1.4% of Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its position in Linde by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,903 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its position in Linde by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,991,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Linde by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,492,000 after acquiring an additional 545,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Linde by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,666,000 after buying an additional 519,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.33.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $345.10 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $346.50. The stock has a market cap of $176.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $330.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.50.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

