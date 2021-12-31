James Hambro & Partners Purchases 182 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

James Hambro & Partners grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,397 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 86,445 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,264,560. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $282.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.55 and its 200-day moving average is $170.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

