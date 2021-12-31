Scott & Selber Inc. Acquires 16,315 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 70.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.4% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 88,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 72.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 35,374 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,866 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 101,003 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,691 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,323,961. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.29. The company has a market cap of $268.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

