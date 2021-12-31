23,500 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,000. International Business Machines makes up approximately 3.5% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,593. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $120.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

