Wagerr (WGR) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Wagerr has a market cap of $9.52 million and $17,179.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00012953 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003654 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00034627 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.22 or 0.00351435 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 220,330,142 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

