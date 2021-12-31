ModiHost Trading Up 5.8% This Week (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One ModiHost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ModiHost has a total market cap of $164,485.16 and approximately $26,528.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ModiHost has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00042310 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007067 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

