Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $5.04 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 24,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,242,912. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average of $58.20. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

