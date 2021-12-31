iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 43,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,693,000 after purchasing an additional 788,710 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $478.02. The stock had a trading volume of 89,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487,321. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $466.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $366.16 and a 52 week high of $481.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

