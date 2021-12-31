Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,470,015,000 after acquiring an additional 190,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,668,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,995,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,129,606,000 after acquiring an additional 358,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,325,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,039,982,000 after acquiring an additional 362,435 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $157.38. The company had a trading volume of 23,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,157,763. The firm has a market cap of $139.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.17 and a twelve month high of $163.02.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.38.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

