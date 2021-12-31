Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,054. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $124.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.79. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $168.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

