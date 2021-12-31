Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Lucira Health (LHDX)

Lucira Health (NASDAQ: LHDX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/30/2021 – Lucira Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/28/2021 – Lucira Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock.

12/24/2021 – Lucira Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/22/2021 – Lucira Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

12/18/2021 – Lucira Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/15/2021 – Lucira Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

12/11/2021 – Lucira Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2021 – Lucira Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Lucira Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/24/2021 – Lucira Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Lucira Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of LHDX traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,384. Lucira Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 230.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucira Health, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lucira Health by 1,664.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

