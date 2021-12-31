iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Lifted by Matson Money. Inc.

Matson Money. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,110,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Matson Money. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $141,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,749,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 299,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,397,000 after buying an additional 56,335 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.74. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

