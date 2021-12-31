iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 1.6% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,845 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,786,000 after buying an additional 272,454 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,409,000 after buying an additional 629,980 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 286.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $265.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.79. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $206.71 and a 1-year high of $266.89.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

