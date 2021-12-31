Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank OH grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $665.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $582.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.39.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

