Lincoln National Corp Has $2.74 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,428 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

