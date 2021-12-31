Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 480,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 3.4% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $34,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 91.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,479 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.16.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $93.89 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day moving average of $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $105.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

