Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 3.1% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $29,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $665.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $582.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.91. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $274.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.39.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.