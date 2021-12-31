RE Advisers Corp Has $117.06 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Allstate comprises about 2.8% of RE Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. RE Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Allstate worth $117,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 2.9% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 3.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 2.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 2.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 0.5% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $117.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.59. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

