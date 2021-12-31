Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 368 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Scott & Selber Inc. trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.10.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.49. The stock had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,750. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.86 and its 200-day moving average is $208.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

