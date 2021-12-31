Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 198 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Analog Devices by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.87. 7,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,518,396. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

