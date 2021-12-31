Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $4.07 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 9.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,509,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,255,000 after acquiring an additional 221,386 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $59.36. The stock had a trading volume of 303,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,923,266. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

