Scott & Selber Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Amundi acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $364,105,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $51,953,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,259,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $381,175,000 after buying an additional 753,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Funds LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $50,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $71.98. 10,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,106,474. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $94.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

