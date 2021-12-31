Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Market Cap Tops $39.72 Million

Hot Cross (CURRENCY:HOTCROSS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Hot Cross has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Hot Cross coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000752 BTC on major exchanges. Hot Cross has a total market cap of $39.72 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hot Cross alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,661.14 or 0.07882517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00074086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,418.24 or 0.99939606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00053033 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007958 BTC.

Hot Cross Coin Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom . The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross

Buying and Selling Hot Cross

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hot Cross should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hot Cross using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hot Cross Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hot Cross and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.