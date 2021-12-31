Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,849 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,640,000 after acquiring an additional 310,281 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,777,000 after acquiring an additional 186,117 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,758,000 after acquiring an additional 159,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $212.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.99 and its 200-day moving average is $224.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.70 and a 52-week high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.83.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

