Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,550 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. Coinbase Global makes up 1.1% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 47,885 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.8% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,318 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at about $380,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

NASDAQ COIN traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $255.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,272. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.62.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $107,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 679,017 shares of company stock worth $211,602,230.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

