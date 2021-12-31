DRIFE Trading Down 16% This Week (DRF)

DRIFE (CURRENCY:DRF) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, DRIFE has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. DRIFE has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $243,763.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DRIFE coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00042396 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007072 BTC.

About DRIFE

DRIFE (DRF) is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 256,241,520 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

