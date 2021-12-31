Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $144.06

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $144.06 and last traded at $141.75, with a volume of 10666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARKAY shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Arkema from €123.00 ($139.77) to €120.00 ($136.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arkema from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Arkema from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arkema has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.24.

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Analysts expect that Arkema S.A. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

