Critical Comparison: Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) & Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.3% of Venus Concept shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.1% of Venus Concept shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Venus Concept has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Concept and Merit Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Concept -33.76% -85.75% -20.95% Merit Medical Systems 4.10% 12.81% 7.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Venus Concept and Merit Medical Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Concept $78.01 million 1.18 -$81.71 million ($0.68) -2.50 Merit Medical Systems $963.88 million 3.65 -$9.84 million $0.76 81.97

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Venus Concept. Venus Concept is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merit Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Venus Concept and Merit Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Concept 0 1 1 0 2.50 Merit Medical Systems 0 1 5 0 2.83

Venus Concept presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.47%. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $76.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.79%. Given Venus Concept’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than Merit Medical Systems.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats Venus Concept on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc. develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss. The company was founded on November 22, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups. The Endoscopy segment integrates non-vascular stent technology with balloon dilators, inflation devices, guide wires, procedure kits, and other devices that are used by gastroenterologists, endoscopists, pulmonologists, and thoracic and general surgeons. The company was founded by Fred P. Lampropoulos, Darla Gill, Kent W. Stanger, and William Padilla in July 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

