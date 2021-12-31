Tornado Cash Market Cap Hits $39.88 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $36.26 or 0.00078067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $39.88 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

