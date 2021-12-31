Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,061 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,567,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,223,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 699.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 234,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,152,000 after purchasing an additional 204,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $230.15 and a 52-week high of $296.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.14 and its 200 day moving average is $267.56. The firm has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.48.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

