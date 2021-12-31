ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.64. ICU Medical posted earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $7.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICU Medical.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $39,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 115.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 282.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 103.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 40.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICU Medical stock traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $237.34. 83,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,498. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $183.39 and a twelve month high of $282.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.12.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.