Core Alternative Capital Buys Shares of 503 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $400.87 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $392.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

