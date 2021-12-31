Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $10.62 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 135.1% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded up $3.15 on Friday, hitting $668.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,962. The company has a market capitalization of $275.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $582.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.39.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.