Analysts Anticipate National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2021

Brokerages forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). National CineMedia reported earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush upgraded National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,909. The company has a market cap of $224.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $6.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in National CineMedia by 81.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in National CineMedia by 363.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 699.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 38.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.