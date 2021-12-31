Analysts Anticipate National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Brokerages forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). National CineMedia reported earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush upgraded National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,909. The company has a market cap of $224.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $6.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in National CineMedia by 81.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in National CineMedia by 363.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 699.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 38.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.