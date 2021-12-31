Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Declares — Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2433 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE SID traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.44. 1,120,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.09, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

SID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter worth $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 7.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 361.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 49,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,780 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

