TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ TANNZ traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.15. 4,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,315. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.18.

