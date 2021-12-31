PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $434.87 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,775,279 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 293,860 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $434,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 3.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $50.59 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $231.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

