Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Buys 1,955 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.70. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

