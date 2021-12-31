American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Position Increased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,645 shares during the period. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 25.73% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $47,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.27. 37,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,492. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.38. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $55.96.

