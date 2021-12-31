Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,086 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Kelly S. King sold 71,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $4,438,449.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.20. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

