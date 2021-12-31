Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allen Operations LLC

Allen Operations LLC boosted its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 716,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Affirm comprises about 13.2% of Allen Operations LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Allen Operations LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $85,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,841,000 after buying an additional 1,984,641 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,663,000. Advent International Corp MA purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,375,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,021,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,506,000 after buying an additional 589,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 2,191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after buying an additional 579,521 shares in the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts:

In other news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $218,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,064 shares of company stock worth $24,844,019. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $103.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.28. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.88.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.