Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 26,180 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,180 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $104,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.80. The stock had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,655. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $168.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

