Allen Investment Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after buying an additional 12,948,754 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,028,000 after buying an additional 9,433,323 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,532,000 after buying an additional 4,165,565 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $77.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.76. The firm has a market cap of $194.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Citigroup cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

