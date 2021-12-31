Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.10.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $245.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

