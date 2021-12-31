Pendle (PENDLE) Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $20.80 million and $683,798.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000525 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00057866 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,658.83 or 0.07889378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00074120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,460.52 or 1.00180737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00052953 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007873 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,453,644 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PENDLEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.